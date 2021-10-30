Nenagh Ormond defeat UL Bohemian to pick up first win of new AIL season

Nenagh Ormond got their first win of the AIL season last night.

They defeated UL Bohemian at home in Division 2A, on a full time score of 22 points to 11.

Tries from Rob Buckley, Peter Coman and Derek Corcoran securing the victory for Mike Kennedy’s side.





Two more Tipperary teams are in AIL action today.

In Division 2A, Cashel welcome Rainey Old Boys to Spafield.

Cashel are in search of their first win of the season whilst the Derry side have lost two in a row following their opening day victory over Old Crescent.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel are also looking for their first victory of the AIL campaign after two draws and a defeat.

They welcome an inform Skerries to Ardghaoithe, with the Dublin side having recorded three wins from three.

Both games kick-off at half-past-2.