Nenagh Ormond & Cashel record big wins in Saturday’s AIL action

By
Paul Carroll
-
Photo from Nenagh Ormond Twitter page.

There was big wins for two of Tipperary’s AIL teams yesterday.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond traveled to league leaders Queens University in Belfast and beat them 24-15 in Dub Lane.

Meanwhile, Cashel also had an impressive win yesterday.


Trailing Old Crescent 17-5 at half-time, the Tipperary side stormed back in the second half to win 19-17.

The results mean Cashel remain in 4th place on 39 points whilst Nenagh Ormond are in 5th on 37 points.

Elsewhere, Clonmel had a tough trip to Belfast in Division 2C.

They were beaten by dominant league leaders Instonians 64-0.

The Tipperary side remain in fourth place following the defeat.