Nenagh Ormond aim for an upset whilst Cashel go in search of nine wins in a row as AIL returns

The AIL returns this afternoon after a two week break.

In Division 2A, Cashel will be looking to make it nine wins in a row when they travel north to take on Ballymena.

Meanwhile, in the same Division, Nenagh Ormond travel to table toppers Queen’s University, looking to cause a major upset.





Nenagh recorded just one win in the opening half of the season, but have recorded two wins from three since the turn of the year.

Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long says the pack has had a big impact on recent form:

“Getting go-forward ball makes all that difference and the pack are really playing some serious rugby and again I go back to it, having all those guys back and training together and play together for the last few weeks, is a massive turnaround, it’s a massive plus for us.

“Having that continuity and having that structure there, they are just playing some great stuff and just giving the backs ball and there’s serious backs there doing serious damage.”

In Division 2C, Clonmel are at home to City of Derry, with that game now taking place at Fethard Town Park.

All three games are getting underway at 2.30pm.