Nenagh men do battle in SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening

There’s plenty of Tipperary interest in an SSE Airtricity League First Division game this evening.

Treaty United welcome Cork City to Markets Field at 7.45, with seven players involved from the Premier county.

Among those seven, are two Nenagh men who will likely be facing each other in midfield.





Mark Walsh has been impressive for Treaty this season and the former Nenagh Celtic man will have former Nenagh AFC midfielder Barry Coffey to deal with in the centre of the park.

Coffey, who’s on loan from Scottish giants Celtic, is aware of the talent his fellow Nenagh native has:

“I’m looking forward to the game, it’ll be an enjoyable one but as I said it’s going to be a tough battle all over the park as well.

“Obviously Mark is a good player, I know he’s a top player when he was at (Nenagh) Celtic.

“I’ve never actually played against Mark but look, it’s going to be a tough game but definitely one I look forward to.”