Nenagh CBS have suffered defeat in the opening round of the Harty Cup.

The Tipperary side were taking on Ardscoil Rís of Limerick in Sixmilebridge this afternoon.

It finished up Ardscoil Rís 0-18 Nenagh CBS 0-16.





The results means the Limerick side progress to the quarter-finals, whilst Nenagh will go into round two to face Cork City side North Mon in two weeks time.