Nenagh Castlefest gets underway this weekend

The first of Tipperary Tourism’s summer festivals will kick off today in Nenagh.

Nenagh Castlefest will take place today and tomorrow at 1.30pm and will feature music, art, a food fayre and crafts.

The free event is family-focused with a big emphasis on children’s entertainment, and this year’s event will feature a new fun fair of rides and face painting.





The three stages of live music at Castlefest will showcase the talents of Louise Morrissey featuring All Star Backing Band, Brendan Shine, The Conquerors Showband, Olivia Douglas and local rising star Aishling Rafferty.

The Tipperary Tourism Company was founded in 2014 after the merger of North and South Tipperary County Councils with the goal of promoting the market and developing Tipperary as Ireland’s top inland tourist destination in both domestic and international markets.

Their objective is to encourage sustainability through the enhancement and addition of product offerings, upskilling of providers, extending visitor durations of stay, and increasing spend within the local economy.

Nenagh Castlefest is one of three summer festivals organised by Tipperary Tourism. Over the coming weeks, The Junction Arts Festival, Clonmel (1-10 July) and Féile Brian Boru, Killaloe and Ballina (6-10 July), will be taking place in the county.