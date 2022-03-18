The needs of wheelchair users who become homeless will be addressed by the County council.

Tipperary County Council has been called on to ensure that there are protocols in place that ensure emergency accommodation is accessible to all.

Currently there is still a large dependence by the council on B&B type accommodation provided by both B&B’s and hotels.





In response to the request the executive confirmed that in line with the new Local disability Strategy properties, such as B&Bs, will be legally obliged to comply with requirements for people in wheelchairs.