It’s all over in Pearse Park in the National Hurling League between Tipp and Longford.

There was disappointment for the must-win game as it ended in draw with Tipperary 1-11 Longford 0-14

Tipp led by 4 points in the 67th minute, but after some decisions didn’t go their way, the teams finished level in the Division 3 Round 4 game of the league.