Must win for Drom-Inch and Upperchurch-Drombane as county hurling championships continue

A busy weekend of hurling action continues in Tipperary today.

There’s three games down for decision in the Dan Breen with Holycross/Ballycahill versus Mullinahone first up in Littleton at half-past-2.

At half-past-5 there’s an all North affair between Roscrea and Nenagh in Toomevara.





Before that though at half-past-3 we’ll have live commentary of Drom-Inch versus Upperchurch-Drombane in Semple Stadium.

Both teams will be looking for their first win of the campaign and former Tipperary manager and Upperchurch club man Michael Ryan, says the local rivalry adds to the stakes:

“We’re neighbours as well and that kind of intense close rivalry just adds a little dimension to it too and you know, it’s all to play for.

“Every single group, the points are so valuable here, particularly for the two teams that haven’t gotten any points after round one.

“Whoever’s going to end up with the points, it’s going to take a little bit of the pressure off the next match.”

There’s also a number of Seamus O’Riain and Intermediate championship games taking place today.

Seamus O’Riain games today:

(Result) Sean Treacys 2-14 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 4-17.

Clonakenny vs Templederry in Templemore at 1.30pm.

Lorrha vs Portroe in Cloughjordan at 2pm.

Thurles Sarsfields B vs Kiladangan B in Templederry at 5.30pm.

Intermediate championship games today:

Boherlahan-Dualla vs Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Cahir at 2pm.

Moyle Rovers vs Golden-Kilfeacle in Cashel at 2.30pm.