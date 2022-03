The Musical Theatre Intervarsity competition is coming to Tipperary this year.

Last year the festival had to be held online due to Covid, but this year it will be in Thurles.

Delivered in 2 parts, it starts today at 3pm in the Premier Hall, Thurles, with part two beginning at 7.30pm.





People are being encouraged to come and support the 8 performances from Universities across Ireland, North and South.