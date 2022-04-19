Murphy Crowe to miss remainder of Six Nations as she reintegrates with Sevens squad

Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe will not feature for Ireland for the remainder of the Women’s Six Nations.

The Tipp Town native has reintegrated with the Irish Women’s Sevens squad as they prepare for the return of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Langford on 30th April.

Murphy Crowe, along with Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall, Anna McGann, Eve Higgins, Brittany Hogan and Beibhinn Parsons have all rejoined Greg McNulty’s side and will miss the final two rounds of the Six Nattions.





Fethard’s Dorothy Wall and Ballina’s Maeve ÓG O’Leary remain in the Six Nations squad for Sunday’s meeting with England.