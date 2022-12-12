Murphy Crowe finishes joint top try scorer as Ireland finish 4th in Cape Town

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe finished the weekend as joint top try scorer at this weekend’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Series was in Cape Town, South Africa where Ireland managed a fourth place finish.

Over the course of Ireland’s five games, Tipp Town’s Murphy Crowe scored seven tries, including a hat-trick against Spain.





With two of the seven series’ now in the books, Ireland are in fourth place in the overall standings, with the top four at the end of the season qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.