St. Mary’s Nenagh are Munster Senior B Schools Camogie champions.

The Tipperary school defeated Glanmire’s Colaiste an Phiarsaigh in today’s decider.

The final score in Bishopstown was St. Mary’s 4-10 Colaiste an Phiarsaigh 1-14.





The win means Tipperary schools have won both the A and B Munster senior camogie finals, as Ursuline Thurles were victorious over Cashel Community School in last weekend’s A final.