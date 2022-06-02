Munster team named for URC quarter-final clash with Ulster

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow night’s URC quarter-final clash with Ulster.

Johann Van Graan has made four changes to the side that lost to Leinster in the last regular season game.

Peter O’Mahony returns to captain the side with Stephen Archer, Damien de Allende and Gavin Coombes also coming in to start.





Coombes makes his first appearance since his ankle injury in April whilst Archer will become Munster’s second most capped player ever with 248 appearances.

Tipperary’s Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron are among the replacements whilst former Cistercian College Roscrea students Fineen and Josh Wycherley both start in the pack.

Munster beat Ulster in Kingspan Stadium by seven points in April and Conor Murray says Munster know what to expect:

“Going up to Ravenhill again we know how on it we were the last time and how ready we were for the physical battle.

“Their breakdown, their defence, their defence is one of the top defences in the league in terms of tackle completion and everything so we know how tough it’s going to be up there and how well prepped we need to be.”

Kick-off on Friday is at 7.35pm.

Munster XV : Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.