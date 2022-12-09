Munster team named for Champions Cup opener with Toulouse

The Munster team has been named ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup opener against Toulouse.

There’s just one change to the team that beat Edinburgh last weekend, with Mike Haley returning to full back whilst Shane Daly moves to the wing.

Antoine Frisch makes his first Champions Cup appearance whilst Craig Casey and Joey Carbery continue their half-back partnership.





Peter O’Mahony captains the side whilst Keith Earls is named in the squad and could make just his second appearance of the season.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is among the replacements for Sunday’s 3.15pm kick-off in Thomond Park.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls.