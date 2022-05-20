Munster team named ahead of URC trip to Leinster

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s URC clash away to Leinster.

Johann Van Graan has made four changes to the side that were beaten by Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

Andrew Conway returns from a knee injury and comes in to start for his first appearance since January.





Thomas Ahern, Dan Goggin and John Ryan also come in to the starting fifteen whilst Tipperary’s Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron are among the replacements.

A win or draw will guarantee Munster a home quarter-final in two weeks time.

Kick-off at the Aviva tomorrow is at 7.15pm.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Fineen Wycherley, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue (C).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.