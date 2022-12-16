Munster team named ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup trip away to Northampton Saints

The Munster team has been named ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup away trip to the Northampton Saints.

Graham Rowntree has made four changes to the team that were beaten by Toulouse last weekend.

Jack Crowley comes in to start at centre for the first time whilst Joey Carbery retains is spot at outhalf.





Keith Earls comes in for just his second start of the season whilst Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue also start.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is on the bench for Sunday’s 1pm kick-off in Northampton.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly.