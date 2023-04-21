Munster team named ahead of Saturday’s URC clash with the Sharks

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s URC clash with the Sharks.

Head coach Graham Rowntree has made just one change to the side that beat the Stormers last weekend with Fineen Wycherley coming in for RG Snyman who’s in the return to play protocol.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron, who scored two tries last weekend remains in the front row whilst Ben Healy is among the replacements.





Keith Earls is in line to make his 200th Munster appearance should he feature off the bench.

A win or two losing bonus-points will secure fifth place in the table and guarantee a place in next season’s Champions Cup for Munster.

Kick-off tomorrow in Durban is at 5.15pm Irish time.