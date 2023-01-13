Munster team named ahead of Champions Cup tie with Northampton Saints

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup game with Northampton Saints.

There are nine changes from the team that beat the Lions last weekend.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery start as the half-backs whilst Jack Crowley partners Antoine Frisch in the centre.





Peter O’Mahony captains the side in the back-row alongside Gavin Coombes and Jack O’Donoghue whilst Tadhg Beirne and Dave Kilcoyne also start.

Tipperary’s Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron are both not included in the match day squad.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 3.15pm in Thomond Park.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes.