Munster team named ahead of Champions Cup quarter-final

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side in the back row alongside Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen.

Stephen Archer is set to move level with Billy Holland with the second most appearances for the province, starting for his 247th appearance, putting him behind Donncha O’Callaghan for most all-time.





Conor Murray and Joey Carbery start as do Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Chris Farrell.

Former Cistercian College students Fineen and Josh Wycherley both have starts in the pack whilst Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron and Nenagh’s Ben Healy are among the replacements.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Jack Daly.