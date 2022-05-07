Munster semi-final day for Tipperary ladies football team

The Tipperary ladies football team are back in action this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side are in the Munster semi-final against Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn at 3.30pm.

The game acts as the curtain raiser for Cork vs Kerry in the Munster senior football semi-final.





Kerry beat Tipp by four points in the opening round of the league, before eventually beating Armagh in the Division 2 league final.

Former Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert says Tipp will take confidence from that result:

“I think they would have learned a lot throughout the league with regards to positioning and I think with new management coming in, they were going to try out different players and different players as well.

“They’ve learned a lot throughout the league, they survived Division Two so they’ll be looking forward to the challenge against Kerry.

“They only lost by four points in the last encounter so they will take a lot of positives from that and a lot of confidence, which is very important going in to the match on Saturday.”