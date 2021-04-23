Munster name strong team to face Leinster in Rainbow Cup

Munster have named their starting fifteen ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup game with Leinster.

Johann Van Graan has named a strong side with Peter O’Mahony returning from a thigh injury to start.

Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne and Shane Daly all start while Tipp duo Diarmuid Barron and Ben Healy have secured places on the bench.





Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree has one intention for the Rainbow Cup:

“Win, win it, win the competition whatever form it takes.

“That means winning week by week.

“We are taking it as seriously as we would any other competition, I mean that, that’s not just small talk by me, we are taking this very seriously.”

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Calvin Nash.