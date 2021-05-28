Munster Minor & U20 fixtures confirmed

The dates, times and venues for this year’s Munster Minor and Under-20 championships have been released today.

All four Tipperary teams were drawn in quarter-final matchups earlier this month but now know when and where they will play.

First up is the Under 20 footballers’ who play Limerick on Thursday July 8th at half-past-7 in Semple Stadium.





That game will be Paddy Christie’s first as manager of the team.

John Devane’s under-20 hurlers get their campaign underway on Monday July 12th against Waterford in Thurles at 5-past-8.

Two days later on Wednesday July 14th, former Tipperary midfielder James Woodlock will take charge of his first game as minor hurling manager when his side play Kerry in the Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.

The minor footballers are the final team to begin their season, they play Limerick on Wednesday July 21st at half-past-7 in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Munster Under-20 football final is fixed for July 22nd with the hurling decider six days later on July 28th.

The minor hurling final will take place on August 9th with the football showpiece scheduled for August 11th.