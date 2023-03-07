Munster GAA to partner with Munster Camogie & LGFA for double headers again this year

Munster GAA are to partner with Munster Camogie & LGFA once again this year.

Similar to last year, Munster camogie and ladies football championship games will act as curtain raisers to Munster senior hurling and football championship games.

A total of 5 camogie games and 1 ladies football game are planned to partner Munster GAA fixtures this year.





The Tipperary camogie team will play against Cork or Waterford to raise the curtain ahead of the Tipperary vs Cork senior hurling game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, May 6th.

Speaking following confirmation of the curtain-raiser fixtures, Munster GAA Chairman and Tipperary native Ger Ryan said “On behalf of Munster GAA, I am delighted that once again a number of Camogie and Ladies Football games will be played as part of our Munster Championship programme of games in the coming months. The addition of several Camogie and Ladies Football games in 2022 as curtain-raisers to our Munster Senior Hurling and Football Championship games worked very well and I have no doubt the inclusion of further games this year will continue to enhance the bond between our respective bodies.”

Munster Camogie Chairperson John Foley on the confirmation of the curtain-raisers in the coming weeks said “As the new Chairman of Munster Camogie, I’m looking forward to the year ahead and an exciting Munster Camogie Championship. It’s great to see the games being held as double headers with the Munster Hurling Championship.”

Reacting to the news Munster LGFA President Robbie Smyth said “Following the success of staging numerous Munster LGFA fixtures in advance of Munster Senior Football Championship games in 2022, I am delighted that we will be able to continue this practice in 2023”.

Double Headers with Munster Camogie

Saturday 29th April – TUS Gaelic Grounds

Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Limerick v Clare, 4:30pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Limerick v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 30th April – Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Cork v Waterford, 1:30pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Cork v Waterford, 4pm

Saturday 6th May – Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Waterford/Cork v Tipperary, 4:30pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Cork v Tipperary, 7pm

Saturday 13th May – FBD Semple Stadium

Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Munster Final, 3:30pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Waterford v Clare, 6pm

Sunday 21st May – Cusack Park Ennis

Munster Intermediate Camogie Final: Clare/Kerry v Cork, 12 noon

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Clare v Cork, 2pm

Double Header with Munster LFGA

Sunday May 7th (venue TBC)

Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Championship – Cork v Kerry at 1:30pm

Munster Senior Football Championship Final at 4pm