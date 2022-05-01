Munster final day for Tipperary minor Ladies Footballers

The Tipperary minor Ladies football team will be aiming for provincial glory this afternoon.

They travel to Mallow to play Cork in the minor A final at 2pm this afternoon.

The two sides met earlier in the championship with the Rebelettes coming away with a 17-point victory.





However, Tipp only trailed by three points at half-time in that game and Tipp manager Derry Peters believes they can make it competitive for the full 60 minutes today:

“We were, we were very competitive for 40/45 minutes. They got, what we would consider the break of the ball and got three very soft goals and when we look back on the video of it, we made a lot of silly mistakes ourselves which isn’t like us.

“For the last two weeks we have been focusing on that and minimising mistakes that we are making, unforced errors that we are making.

“We think that if we can do that, it will be competitive for hopefully the 60 odd minutes.”