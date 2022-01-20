Munster final day for St. Mary’s Nenagh

It’s Munster final day for a secondary school in Tipperary today.

St. Mary’s Nenagh take on Coláiste Mhuire Ennis in the Munster Senior B schools camogie final.

Nenagh come into the final after a dramatic win over Glanmire in the semi-final, where late goals from Catriona Finn and Kate Ryan secured a five-point victory.





Today’s final takes place under the lights in Clare GAA’s centre of excellence in Caherlohan, with throw-in at 7pm.

St Mary’s Nenagh panel: Caoimhe Connolly, Lucy Hogan, Cailin Creamer, Anna Mulcahy, Aoibhinn Slattery, Aine Spain, Ellen Cuneen, Niamh Cuneen, Aine Tuohy, Cira Kinneally, Catriona Finn, Maeve Steed, Sophia Fatnassi, Lauren Quinn, Avril Dooley, Kate Ryan, Michelle Barry, Aisling Kennedy, Laura Kennedy, Emma Gavin, Marie Ryan, Kara Madden, Cara Mulcahy, Bronagh Kinneally, Abbie o Dwyer, Molly Dower, Iris Grace, Katie O’Dwyer, Caoimhe Doughan.