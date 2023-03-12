Multiple Tipp businesses revealed as finalists for Good Food Ireland Awards

Multiple Tipperary businesses have been revealed as finalists for the Good Food Ireland Awards.

Prime 74 in Tipp Town is shortlisted for Restaurant of the Year; Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Cashel is up for Pub of the Year; Shop of the Year nominee is Country Choice, Nenagh; and The Apple Farm, Cahir, has been shortlisted for Producer of the Year.

The overall winners for the Good Food Ireland Awards will be chosen by an expert panel on April 17th at the K Club in Kildare.





However, the public will also get to have their say in the Food Lovers’ Choice Awards until March 20th.

All four Premier businesses are featuring the categories Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, with Crossogue Preserves and Thurles also making the list

To vote for your favourite place to eat, please visit https://goodfoodireland.ie/voting/