Mullinahone secure top spot as Tipperary football championships heat up

Mullinahone remain undefeated in the intermediate football championship.

That’s after they beat Moyne/Templetuohy last night on a final score of 3-13 to 0-07.

The result means the South side, along with Ballina progress from group 2 and into the knockout stages.





Six more games in the county football championship take place this afternoon.

Group 3 of the intermediate championship comes to a conclusion, with the final two games in the group getting underway at 2,30pm.

In Monroe, It’s Clonmel Óg versus Fethard whilst in New Inn, Clonmel Commercials B take on JK Brackens B.

Then at 4.30pm, Clonoulty/Rossmore play Loughmore/Castleiney B in Cashel in group 4.

In the senior championship, the final two games in group 3 throw-in at 6.30pm.

County champions Loughmore-Castleiney play Aherlow in Cashel whilst in Golden, Ardfinnan play Moycarkey-Borris.

Meanwhile in Clonmel at 6.30pm, Kilsheelan-Kilcash play Rockwell Rovers in Group 2, with the winner joining Moyle Rovers in the knockout stages.