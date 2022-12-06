Mullinahone Ladies Footballers win latest Tipp FM Sports Award

The Mullinahone Ladies Footballers are the latest recipient of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the month award with Talbot Hotel Clonmel.

They were announced as the November winners

The Tipperary intermediate ladies football champions beat Limerick’s Monegea 2-04 to 0-07 to be crowned Munster champions early last month.





Then, later in the month, they would qualify for the All-Ireland final by beating Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps after extra-time in their All-Ireland semi-final.

Mullinahone play Longford Slashers on Saturday at 3pm in Croke Park in the All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final.

