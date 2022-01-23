Mullinahone defeat St. Brendan’s to reach All-Ireland final

Mullinahone are into the All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football final.

The Tipperary junior Ladies Football champions defeated St. Brendan’s of Galway in today’s semi-final in Callan on a full-time score of 1-06 to 0-06.

The decisive score came in the 7th minute of the game when Lorraine O’Shea broke through and fired a shot low into the bottom corner, scoring a goal for Mullinahone.





The South Tipp side now go on to play in the Al-Ireland final in two weeks time, where they will play Dublin side St. Judes.