Mullaney: Clare provide ‘huge challenge’ for Tipperary

The Tipperary senior camogie team will have the chance to reach the Munster final today.

Bill Mullaney’s side welcome Clare to Semple Stadium at 12pm in their semi-final tie.

The game acts as the curtain raiser for Cork vs Clare in the Munster senior hurling championship.





Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney knows Clare will provide a huge challenge today:

“Clare are really on the same trajectory as ourselves, they will be a tough team on Sunday and they will be a huge challenge for us.

“The club scene, Scariff-Ogonnelloe over the last couple of years, Inagh-Kilnamona have provided some great players.

“Clare are not to be underestimated, they are going really well, they are well organised, they are very physical and have got a lot of pace.

“They tick a awful lot of boxes that we will have to ready for and try and counter.”