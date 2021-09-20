Moyle Rovers victorious over Aherlow in Group 1 football action

Moyle Rovers ran out convincing 2-14 to 1-6 winners over Aherlow at Leahy Park, Cashel in the Tipperary football championship.

Aherlow had goal chances in the first half, but when Barry Grogan struck the post for the westerners it resulted in a turnover and Moyle broke quickly to add to their points tally at the other end.

Playing with a strong wind in the first half, Moyle Rovers assumed control with Stephen Quirke showing for plenty of ball, the south side went in 0-7 to 0-3 up at half time.

The second half saw Aherlow working hard with Laurance Coskeran playing superb football at centre back, but the power of Moyle Rovers saw them persist with attacks and in the fourth quarter they slipped away to run out eleven point winners.

After the game Moyle Rovers manager John Owens told Tipp FM Sport he was pleased with his sides effort and persistence to secure the win.

“I think anytime ourselves and Aherlow play, there’s always great rivalry and great competitive action there.

“For a long period of time, it was touch and go between the two of us you know, but when the rain came, we got a couple of scores and it was pleasing there to have that.

“There may be a serious enough injury with one of the players who went over on his knees, so that kind of dampened the mood a wee bit.”

The results for Group 1 and 3 were;

Group 1;

Moyle Rovers 2-14 Aherlow 1-6