Moycarkey-Borris defeat Mullinahone to secure county under 21 A hurling title

Moycarkey-Borris have been crowned the County Under 21A hurling champions.

The Mid Tipp side defeated South side Mullinahone in Golden today to secure the crown.

In a closely contested game, Moycarkey were the eventual 0-14 to 0-11 winners.





Speaking after the game, Moycarkey-Borris club man and Mid Tipperary chairperson Joe O’Sullivan is hopeful today’s win can be a tuning point for their club:

“Over the last number of year’s Moycarkey have done a lot of developments down there, we’ve spent a lot of money down there, we developed a new pitch, a hurling wall and all weather pitch down there as well.

“Days like this, it doesn’t matter what kind of money it’s cost when you have days like this that you win a 21A county final.

“It’s huge for the club and even going forward into our senior club because we haven’t won anything in senior for a long long time.

“We hope this will be the turn around for our seniors to go forward, we’ll learn from this here today.”