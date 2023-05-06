Motor rally fundraiser for 2-year-old Tipp boy taking place tomorrow

A fundraiser is taking place to help a 2 year old Tipperary boy go home to his family.

Donnacha Begley was hit by a car in Ballyporeen on the 3rd of January when he was just 18 months old, leaving him with life altering injuries.

Since then the family have been working to secure the money to adapt their home and make it wheelchair accessible so they can bring Donnacha home.





Tomorrow a motor show will take place at the Circle K in Cashel along with a raffle and all proceeds from the show go to the Donnacha Begley.

Tara Gill is his relative and says despite what has happened he has been doing well.

“We don’t know that yet because of Donnacha’s age and his size; it’s a waiting game. They have said that he has extensive spinal injuries’ and he is paralyzed. Going from living at home 24/7 with his mam, dad, and brothers and sisters, to being stuck in hospital, has really changed. Considering the circumstances, he is doing extremely well and still has a little cheeky grin on his face.”

A motor rally is taking place tomorrow from 10 to 3pm in order to raise some vital funds, and all types of cars, and vehicles are welcome.

His relative Tara Gill says that they would love to see the renovations done so he can be with his family again.

“We’re not sure yet because the adaptions would need to be done to the house; he needs a special bed; special equipment to move him around. He does get a small bit of time at home between the hospital, but it’s not full-time yet because everything would need to be adapted and in place for that.”

Donnacha’s family have set up a GoFundMe Page to funds funds to help Donnacha with his recovery: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-donnacha