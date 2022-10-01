Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town set for a boost following confirmation of government funding

Services at the Moorehaven Centre in Tipperary Town are set for a boost following confirmation of government funding.

The centre for adults with special needs will be able to provide residential respite services with the money promised by Minister Anne Rabbitte.

She has previously visited the facility on O’Brien Street following which Deputy Jackie Cahill and current Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Roger Kennedy have been pushing to get the funding in place.





Jackie Cahill says there is significant funding involved in the project.

“Respite was part of the jigsaw that was missing from Moorehaven and we’re delighted now that the funding is in place.

“The ask was €500,000 for the respite – the ask is now €550,000 with the increase in costs but Minister Rabbitte has a good budget as regards allocations and she has assured me Moorehaven is the top of her list for funding now after Budget 2023.”

Deputy Cahill told Tipp FM that this will be of great benefit for users of the centre and their families.

“Having residential respite facilities available is going to be a major improvement for the families of the users of the Moorehaven Centre. The families really need this respite break and the fact that we now have the infrastructure in place is really welcome.”