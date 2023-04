Tipperary AIL teams were in action on the final day of the regular season.

In Division 2A, despite going into today’s game not needing the win having already booked their place in the playoffs, Nenagh Ormond beat UL Bohemian 26-21 at New Ormond Park.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel went into their away game to Midletown needing a win in order to secure their spot in the playoffs.





It wasn’t to be for Clonmel as full-time scores at Independent Park saw Midleton claim the win 24-13.