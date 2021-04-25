Minister of State for Heritage asked to see dereliction at Knocklofty House

The Minister of State for Heritage has been asked to visit Knocklofty House to witness its current dereliction.

The current state of the former hotel near Grange has been highlighted by local Senator Garret Ahearn, who says there’s huge local upset at the current situation.

1,300 people have joined a Facebook group calling for action on the 18th century house and site, which has fallen into severe disrepair.





Junior Minister Colm Brophy fielded questions from Senator Ahearn in the Seanad, and said he’ll ask Minister Malcolm Noonan to see the site for himself.

Minister Brophy says he has spent plenty of time at Knocklofty:

“I know this area really well, it’s my mother’s family’s parish Ardfinnan and Knocklofty house is an absolute treasure.

“It was so disappointing to here the description that you were giving of it there because from my earliest years as a child, going down on holidays every single summer and looking out at Knocklofty house and attending functions in it later on as you well point out and the whole lot, it was an absolute treasure for the area.”