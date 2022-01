A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the family of a Tipperary hurling referee who passed away recently.

Toomevara club man Kieran ‘Festie’ Delaney was killed in tragic circumstances in December 2021.

The ‘Festie Delaney Memorial Fund’ has been created to support his partner Lizzy and children Cathal and Lilly.





Money raised will be used for the current and future family expenses.

