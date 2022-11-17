Members of the Powerstown/Lisronagh community alert met with Justice Minister to discuss local crime

Members of the Powerstown/Lisronagh community alert have met with the Justice Minister to discuss local crime.

This follows on from reports of widespread fear and intimidation as well as soaring crime levels, abuse and assault in rural areas around Clonmel towards residents.

Andrew Stokes is the Chairperson of the alert group and says the meeting was constructive, with Minister Helen McEntee giving the go ahead for them to form a community safety initiative.





He told Tipp Today that the marker of success will be positive feedback locally:

“I’m very often just even talking to people around what they see and what they hear going on around the place, that’d be a huge tell.

“The businesses in town, if you pop in to any of the shops, they’ll tell you what’s been going on the last couple of years.

“In a couple of months time or over Christmas, we want to hear that they are just busy, busy, busy with people in around town, walking the country side up in Fethard, Killenaule, Mullinahone and going in to all our shops, that would be fantastic to hear.”