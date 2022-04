Tipperary have retained a place in Division Two of the Camogie League for 2023.

The Premier’s Junior side beat Kildare in Stradbally today in the Division Two relegation final on a full-time score of 3-10 to 2-07.

Three second half goals, two from Sinead Meagher and one from Claire Stakelum saw Ray Delaney’s side avoid the drop.





Tipperary’s junior team will remain in the second grade for next season whilst Kildare will drop to Division Three.