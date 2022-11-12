McNamara: Self-belief key for Commercials against Nemo

Clonmel Commercials are in Munster senior football championship action this evening.

The 20-time Tipperary senior football champions take on Cork champions Nemo Rangers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.15pm this evening.

Nemo have an exceptional record in the Munster championship, winning 17 titles out of their 21 Munster campaigns.





Tipperary minor football manager and Commercials clubman John McNamara says they must have belief in their own ability tonight:

“I think it’s just confidence in their own play.

“The 13 minutes that they had against Upperchurch (where Clonmel scored 1-08) was a little insight into how well these lads can play.

“Can they do that for forty minutes? Never mind sixty minutes. You’re never going to dominate a full game, especially when you go out against Nemo Rangers, you’re certainly not going to dominate the whole entire game.

“You have to capitalise on your opportunities when you do get on top in a game and that’s kind of what they showed against Upperchurch.

“There’s opportunities here but the Commercials lads have to really believe in themselves and back themselves and that’s the key thing.”

