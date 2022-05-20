McNamara: Future is bright for Tipperary football

The Tipperary minor footballers will learn a lot from last night’s Munster semi-final defeat.

That’s according to manager John McNamara who saw his side lose to Cork on a final score line of 3-20 to 1-12.

The loss ends what has been a successful campaign for the minor squad, who won four of their five championship games this year.





Speaking after the loss, John McNamara says he was proud of his players:

“That’s a learning curve and at this age, it’s all about learning.

“In the end, this whole process had one negative and that was tonight’s result but there has been so many positives, all the way through the entire process, through the trials, through all the training, all the S+C, all the challenge matches and the run we had in the Munster championship.

“Winning the Daryl D’Arcy trophy, we mustn’t forget that we have silverware at the end of this as well.

“No one likes losing but to say that I’m proud of that group of young men would be an understatement.”

The Clonmel native also added that Tipp football is in a good place going forward:

“I believe that the future of the Tipperary senior football team is out on that field tonight and that’s the spine of it and we can build from what we see tonight and the last couple of years.

“I think the future of Tipperary football, if we really want it to happen, is there and I firmly believe we are heading in the right direction.”