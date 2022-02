Tipperary suffered defeat in their National League opener in Killarney on Sunday.

In Peter Creedon’s first game in charge of the side, they lost out to Kerry on a final score of 0-11 to 1-04.

Substitute Angela McGuigan’s fisted effort found the back of the net for Tipp in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the Kingdom.





Tipperary’s next game is away to Laois in Portlaoise next Sunday at 2pm.