McGeever: Arravale Rovers can build on progress made

A Tipperary senior football selector is expecting Arravale Rovers to improve on the good work they’ve done this year, following their exit from the championship.

The Tipp Town side won two of their group games in the senior football championship, beating Éire Óg Annacarty and Ballyporeen whilst suffering a narrow two-point defeat to JK Brackens in the opening round.

This past weekend, Arravale were well beaten by Commercials in their quarter-final tie but with a young team sprinkled with many players who had recent success with Abbey CBS, Charlie McGeever believes they can have a bright future.





The former Commercials manager says Tipperary football needs a competitive Arravale team:

“They are a young team and they are a progressive team and they are a far better team than they were at this stage last year.

“Miracles don’t happen overnight and progression is what we look for.

“Tipperary Town need a team and Arravale need a team that is competitive in gaelic football to provide for the county and indeed to their own standards.

“They’ll be disappointed but they have a lot of groundwork done from last year and I expect them to be even better next year going forward.”

Meanwhile, there was success for the Tipp Town club last night.

They were crowned West under 19A football champions after they overcame Rockwell/Rosegreen in last night’s decider.

It finished up Arravale Rovers 2-13 Rockwell/Rosegreen 2-09, with the Arravale goals coming from Evan Hawkins and Gavin Cussen.