Mawdsley’s 53.37 not enough to qualify for European Indoors 400m final

It wasn’t to be for Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley in the European Indoors 400m semi-final.

The Newport AC runner qualified from her heat this morning and was competing in her first ever major championship semi-final this afternoon.

However, Sharlene’s time of 53.37 wasn’t enough to qualify for tomorrow’s final in Istanbul.





The Tipp native got caught in a poor position on the break and couldn’t recover to claim one of the three final spots that were available.

The championships aren’t over for Mawdsley as she will be representing Ireland in the Women’s 4x400m relay event alongside Carrick’s Miriam Daly on Sunday.