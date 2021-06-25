Mawdsley among 20 Tipperary athletes competing today at National Championships

The 149th Irish Athletics National Championships get underway today, with plenty of Tipperary interest.

20 athletes from the Premier county will be competing across a variety of events throughout the day.

Among those is Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley, who is competing in the women’s 400m heats from quarter-past-6.





Mawdsley was a part of Ireland’s 4x400m mixed relay team that secured Olympic Qualification in May, and will be looking to impress to ensure her place in that team for next month’s games in Tokyo.

Tipperary athletes in action this evening:

400m Womens:

Sharlene Mawdsley Newport A.C.

Margaret Mary Grace Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Eimear Lynch Newport A.C.

Miriam Daly Carrick-on-Suir A.C.

400m mens:

Alex Ryan Dundrum A.C.

Jack Pender Carrick-on-Suir A.C.

Paul White Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Jack Hickey Moyne A.C.

David Ryan Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C.

Tom Mc Cutcheon Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Pole Vault women:

Jodie Mc Grath Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Ava Rochford Nenagh Olympic A.C.

1500m women:

Siobhan Whelan Clonmel A.C.

Hammer men:

Brian Naughton Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Sean Mockler Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C.

Mark O Brien Templemore A.C.

John Dwyer Templemore A.C.

800m women:

Sarah Lane Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Aoife Delargy Nenagh Olympic A.C.

800m men:

Robert Kennedy Templemore A.C.