March opening expected for Newport Town Park

It’s hoped that Newport Town Park will open to adults and children as soon as March.

Works are nearing a conclusion on the 1.6 million euro project, which has suffered delays during the pandemic.

The six acre site will include a children’s playground, outdoor gym equipment, a multi-use games area and recreational walks.





Local councillor Fiona Bonfield says that an end is finally in sight:

“Things are progressing very well on site.

“I suppose Covid didn’t help the situation, it should’ve been opened late last year bt yeah, things are ploughing ahead.

“We are looking hopefully please God at a March opening so it’s really only a couple of weeks away and I think the whole town can’t wait at this stage.”