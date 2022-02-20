Man dies following house fire near Thurles

A man in his 40s has died following a house fire in Tipperary.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances following the discovery of the body at a property in Ballingarry, Thurles today.

At approximately 11am, Gardaí and Fire services were alerted to a house fire and upon arrival, the body of the man was found inside the property and pronounced dead at the scene.





His body has since been removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The scene has been preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place.