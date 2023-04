A man was arrested in South Tipperary after he attempted to flee from Gardaí.

Last week there were reports that a man was acting suspiciously in Carrick-on-Suir.

When Gardaí confronted the man and told him they would be carrying out a search under the misuse of drugs act he tried to run from the area.





He was then arrested and detained for questioning and will appear before the courts in Clonmel next month for obstruction and drug related offences.