Man arrested following theft of a car in Clonmel

Gardaí in Clonmel have arrested man following the theft of a car in the town on Friday.

The man in his 40s is being held on suspicion of Unauthorised Taking of a Vehicle after stealing a car which was parked on O’Connell Street, Clonmel.

The man had tried to gain access to two other locked vehicles before eventually gaining access to an unlocked one.





The stolen vehicle was found and the male was arrested in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel.

He is being detained in Cahir Garda station and Gardaí are reminding people to keep their vehicles locked at all times.